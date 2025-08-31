Azerbaijan Supports China's Position On Issues Of Taiwan, Hong Kong, And Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TIANJIN, China, August 31. Azerbaijan supports China's position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Trend reports.
The head of state noted that Azerbaijan supports China's position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and was among the first countries to condemn the elections held in Taiwan.
