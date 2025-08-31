Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Supports China's Position On Issues Of Taiwan, Hong Kong, And Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan Supports China's Position On Issues Of Taiwan, Hong Kong, And Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-08-31 03:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TIANJIN, China, August 31. Azerbaijan supports China's position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan supports China's position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and was among the first countries to condemn the elections held in Taiwan.

MENAFN31082025000187011040ID1109997945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search