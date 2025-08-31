Azerbaijan Supports China's Position On Issues Of Taiwan, Hong Kong, And Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan supports China's position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and was among the first countries to condemn the elections held in Taiwan.

