Aqaba To Host Third Open Arab Fishing Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation has announced that the Third Open Arab Fishing Championship will take place in Aqaba from September 5 to 7, in collaboration with Tala Bay Resort and with the support of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.The highly anticipated event will bring together elite anglers from across the Arab world, reflecting the championship's growing regional prominence and Jordan's proven ability to host major marine sports events.As part of the program, the federation will also organize the Aqaba Fishing Championship, an initiative aimed at supporting local marine sports and giving Jordanian fishermen and hobbyists the chance to compete in a professional and world-class environment.Ramzi Al-Kabariti, President of the Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation, highlighted the tournament's role as a catalyst for tourism growth in Aqaba."This championship stimulates tourism activity, attracting visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad," Al-Kabariti said. "It boosts key sectors such as hospitality, dining, maritime transport, and sports equipment, while showcasing marine tourism as a unique product that reflects the beauty and biodiversity of Jordan's marine environment."Al-Kabariti emphasized that hosting the championship for the third time underscores the increasing confidence in Jordan's organizational capabilities and Aqaba's status as a preferred regional destination for marine sports enthusiasts. He noted that the federation continues to enhance this position by upgrading infrastructure and ensuring a safe and professional environment for competitors, in line with Jordan's vision to promote sports and eco-tourism.Beyond the competition, Al-Kabariti stressed that the event carries a strong environmental message, raising awareness about the importance of preserving marine life and promoting responsible fishing practices to ensure the sustainability of marine resources for future generations.