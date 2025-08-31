GCC's First Sheraton-Branded Residences To Come Up On Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island

ATARA Development has announced a landmark agreement with Marriott International to open The Residences at the Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, set to be the GCC's first Sheraton-branded residences.

Located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, this marks ATARA's expansion into premium property development. Co-located with the Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, the beachfront residences feature 141 units. The agreement was signed in the presence of dignitaries of Marjan and Marriott, including Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, who joined ATARA leadership to commemorate the milestone.

This flagship project is the cornerstone of ATARA Development's expanding portfolio, underscoring the company's strategic shift towards primary development. With a robust pipeline of over 1 million square feet planned in the next two years, it represents a major step in ATARA's growth. Building on a strong track record of sold-out projects in Dubai's most prestigious locations such as Pearl Jumeirah Island, La Mer South Island, and Dubai Islands, this collaboration with Marriott International sets a new benchmark in luxury living and reinforces ATARA ́s position as a lead developer.

“We are delighted to welcome ATARA Development and The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort to our vibrant community,” said Arch. Abdullah Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan.“Located on the prime shores of Al Marjan Island, this project reflects the caliber of world-class developments we envision for our destination. By combining ATARA's expertise in luxury residences with Sheraton's legacy of hospitality excellence, it offers a distinctive proposition for both residents and investors - further strengthening Al Marjan Island's position as the region's premier coastal lifestyle hub. We look forward to seeing this landmark project come to life.”

The projected growth of Al Marjan Island continues to be an immense draw for buyers and investors not only with a residential market boom but also a surge in tourism and hospitality. The Ras Al Khaimah economy is on track to grow by an average of 4 per cent annually from 2024 to 2027*, paving the way for some of the biggest names in hospitality and real estate.

As one of only a limited number of Sheraton-branded residences worldwide, The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort will offer a rare opportunity for elevated waterfront living. The beachfront development will feature modern architecture, elegant interiors, over 50 world-class amenities, and in-house hospitality services franchised by ATARA Development, ensuring residents and guests enjoy resort-style living reflecting the standards of the Sheraton brand. These residences showcase Sheraton's beautiful design approach, with fluid, yet familiar spaces, created with a distinctive style. Backed by ATARA's in-house construction team, every element of the project is meticulously executed, from structural precision to the finest details, reflecting the highest standards of quality and sophistication.”

“For ATARA, this flagship project marks a defining moment as we establish our identity in the UAE's real estate market - one that goes far beyond bricks and mortar,” said Umid Bazarov, Chief Operating Officer of ATARA Development.“It paves the way for a future built on prime, strategic locations and premium luxury, distinguishing us in a competitive landscape. More than just our first development, it represents a new chapter where we craft complete lifestyle ecosystems, not just homes. Our vision for The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island reflects the aspirations of discerning clients and what they truly desire - a benchmark project that will deliver an experience they can look forward to with confidence.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International said,“The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort mark a strategic milestone in our global residential portfolio. As the first Sheraton residences in the GCC, this development will champion the brand's rich history of service and legacy of fostering connections. We are delighted to collaborate with ATARA Development to bring this vision to life and deliver the Sheraton experience that reflects a sense of belonging, accomplishment, and fulfillment for the residents.”