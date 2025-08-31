Amir Meets Outgoing Finnish Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan, Sunday morning HE Pekka Voutilainen, Ambassador of the friendly Republic of Finland, who called on the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Amir wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and wished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland further progress and prosperity.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir and the country's officials for the cooperation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.
