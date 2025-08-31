Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Meets Outgoing Finnish Ambassador

Amir Meets Outgoing Finnish Ambassador


2025-08-31 07:09:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan, Sunday morning HE Pekka Voutilainen, Ambassador of the friendly Republic of Finland, who called on the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Amir wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and wished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir and the country's officials for the cooperation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.

MENAFN31082025000063011010ID1109998512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search