Sivers Semiconductors And Nisko Projects Sign Partnership Agreement To Expand Presence In Israeli Markets

Nisko Projects will serve as distributor and representative for Sivers for key strategic customers in Israel across a variety of verticals.

KISTA, Sweden, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Nisko Projects , to expand sales presence for its Wireless business unit in Israel.

Nisko Projects is a subsidiary of the Nisko Ardan Group and acts as a leading distribution, representation and integration company within the Israeli market. Aside from offering a wide range of products from market-leading companies, Nisko Projects has a vast selection of in-house capabilities that allows the optimal match of products and solutions to customers for their requirements.

"This strategic partnership with Nisko marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Israel, a market known for its innovation and technological leadership," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "With Nisko's deep market expertise and strong customer relationships, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver value across the wireless market."

Israel is a global leader in the semiconductor industry, with large multinational companies, semiconductor wafer plants, a strong startup ecosystem, and leading research institutions. The country is also a strategic market for millimeter-wave chip technology. The satellite communications market in Israel, for instance, is projected to reach $500 million in 2025 and grow to $630 million by 2030.

"We are proud to partner with Sivers Semiconductors to bring their industry-leading wireless solutions to the Israeli market," said Efi Sagi Founder and CEO at Nisko Group. "Sivers' advanced mmWave and RF technology are well aligned with the growing demand for high-performance connectivity solutions in Israel. We are confident that this partnership will deliver significant value to our customers and strengthen Israel's position as a global leader in wireless innovation."

"We are very excited to partner with Nisko to strengthen and expand our presence in Israel," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "We see strong commercial opportunities across the SATCOM, defense, and 5G markets and look forward to addressing the demand for our solutions with a trusted partner who shares our commitment to technical excellence and customer satisfaction."

Sivers Wireless provides industry-leading millimeter-wave (mmWave) and RF solutions for SATCOM, defense, telecom and 5G infrastructure. Its innovative beamforming and RFIC technologies enable high-speed, low-latency connectivity for the most demanding applications. Sivers Wireless products are designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, helping customers accelerate time-to-market and gain a competitive edge.

