Smith Steers Alshanfara To Sensational Victory At Al Uqda

Doha, Qatar: Ghazwan Racing's Alshanfara clinched top honours in the Athbah Cup (Div 1), sealing a thrilling half-length victory in the Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (Class 4) at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Ridden by Jefferson Smith, the Hadi Al Ramzani-trained bay colt unleashed a blistering turn of speed in the closing stages of the 1400m contest, overtaking longtime leader Mared Al Jasra, who had Abdul Aziz Fahad Al Balushi in the saddle.

Mared Al Jasra exploded out of the gates with a commanding start, leading for most of the race while Alshanfara bided his time in the center of the chasing pack.

The five-year-old responded powerfully when Smith called for acceleration in the final 300m. In a thrilling duel over the last 100m, Alshanfara surged ahead of Mared Al Jasra, sparking jubilant celebrations for Ghazwan Racing.

In the penultimate race, Pranil Arvind Kharat guided Al Ghashem to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6), producing a commanding two-length win in the 1200m run.

The Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) featured another intense finish, with Pearling Path, trained by Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki and ridden by Trevor Patel, edging out Deep Havana by a length.



Jockey Szczepan Mazur added to the excitement, piloting Zuhair Mohsen-trained Al Ghaith to a one-and-a-half-length triumph in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5).

Earlier in the day, Kohinoor, ridden by Fayos Martin Borja, opened proceedings with a dominant two-and-a-half-length victory in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

The Athbah Cup (Div 2) today will feature five more races, concluding the 20th Al Uqda Race Meeting.

The highlight of the day will be the 1400m Athbah Cup for Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6). Wathnan Racing's Shakeemah Gold, AJS Kabul, AJS Al Ruwais and Namar are among the top contenders vying for the prestigious trophy.

20th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Athbah Cup (Div 1)

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (Class 4) Alshanfara, Hadi Al Ramzani, Jefferson Smith

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6) Al Ghashem, Mansoor Al Shahwani, Pranil Arvind Kharat

Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) Pearling Path, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Trevor Patel

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5) Al Ghaith, Zuhair Mohsen, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Fillies & Mares) (Class 6) Kohinoor, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Fayos Martin Borja

Today's Schedule (Div 2)

1 - Athbah Cup - Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6)

2 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

3 - Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (4yo Only) (Class 5)

4 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) (3yo Only)

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)