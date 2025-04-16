Winners Of Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival Crowned

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani crowned the winners of the final rounds of the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival for the Sword of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the 2024-2025 season at Al Shahaniya racecourse yesterday. Al Hayba and Mubashara won the gold and silver sword titles respectively at the prestigious event.

