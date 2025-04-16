Ukraine's Path To NATO Remains Irreversible Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision made at the Washington Summit in 2024, affirming Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership, remains in effect.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reiterated this in an interview with the My-Ukraina (We-Ukraine) TV channel, Ukrinform reports.

Rutte stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, emphasizing that this decision was a result of the Washington summit and remains unchanged. He noted that although it had been stated that Ukraine would eventually join NATO, there was never a guarantee that this would be linked to a peace agreement.

He further stressed that NATO's objective is to secure lasting peace for Ukraine rather than merely freezing the conflict.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Coalition of the Willing, involving Western partners, remains a key component of Ukraine's security guarantees.