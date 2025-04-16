Ukraine's Path To NATO Remains Irreversible Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reiterated this in an interview with the My-Ukraina (We-Ukraine) TV channel, Ukrinform reports.
Rutte stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, emphasizing that this decision was a result of the Washington summit and remains unchanged. He noted that although it had been stated that Ukraine would eventually join NATO, there was never a guarantee that this would be linked to a peace agreement.Read also: Ukraine continues talks with Germany on Taurus missiles – ambassador
He further stressed that NATO's objective is to secure lasting peace for Ukraine rather than merely freezing the conflict.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Coalition of the Willing, involving Western partners, remains a key component of Ukraine's security guarantees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment