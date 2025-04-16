Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Gafarova Joins CIS Parliamentary Events In Russia

2025-04-16 02:07:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, is set to visit St. Petersburg, Russia, today.

According to Azernews , the purpose of the visit is to participate in events organized by the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS IPA).

It is worth noting that Gafarova heads the Azerbaijani delegation to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

