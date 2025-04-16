403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Speaker Gafarova Joins CIS Parliamentary Events In Russia
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, is set to visit St. Petersburg, Russia, today.
According to Azernews , the purpose of the visit is to participate in events organized by the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS IPA).
It is worth noting that Gafarova heads the Azerbaijani delegation to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment