JLT Mobile Computers AB (Publ) Publishes 2024 Annual Report

A Challenging Year for the Industry, with Signs of Recovery

The year was characterized by low demand in warehousing/logistics, one of JLT's largest target markets, which led to reduced order intake and net sales. In 2024, the company conducted a strategic review to address the challenges during the year. Software development has been integrated with other product development and the operations of the subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB have been discontinued. The new structure is cost-effective and market-oriented which enables efficient maintenance and customer-driven development of the JLT software solutions together with the company's other product portfolio.

Capitalized development expenses were written down, which, together with other decommissioning costs, impacted on the Group's earnings in the fourth quarter by MSEK 5.0, of which MSEK 1.2 will affect cash flow. Despite non-recurring costs, organizational and R&D expenses decreased by MSEK 5.4 for the year.

To strengthen its position in the market, JLT has launched upgraded versions of its core products and invested in sales and marketing. The company has recruited a senior marketing manager for its US subsidiary and expanded the organization and carried out a planned generational change in the leadership, of its French subsidiary.

JLT has actively worked to reduce inventory and improve cash flow, which has resulted in an increase in cash flow of MSEK 7.2.

In 2024, JLT celebrated thirty years as a player in the rugged computing industry and continues to adapt to industry trends and customer needs.

In early 2025, the market rebounded, and the company won several major deals in the first months of the year. With the implemented measures and structural changes, JLT looks forward to a solid foundation for growth as the market recovers in 2025.

