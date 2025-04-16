Ishita Ganguly: Cricket Has Always Been My Escape

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Television actress Ishita Ganguly, who is also a cricket enthusiast, said that during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the gentleman's game turns into a“full-blown obsession” for her.

Despite her busy shoot days, Ishita, who plays Chamkili in“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain,” makes sure she doesn't miss out on cheering for her all-time favorite team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Cricket has always been my escape, my joy, and during IPL season, it turns into a full-blown obsession!” Ishita said.

She added,“As a proud Bengali, I've been rooting for Kolkata Knight Riders since the very first season. There's something magical about cheering for your home team-the connection runs deep. And of course, having Shah Rukh Khan associated with the KKR just adds to the charm. I mean, who wouldn't want to back a team owned by the King of Hearts?”

Even amidst the tight shoot schedule of Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain, Ishita finds creative ways to stay connected with the game.

“I never miss a chance to catch a few overs-even if it's just between scenes. My makeup room turns into my little cricket zone-I've got my phone propped up streaming the match, snacks on standby, and often, the crew joins in too. The energy is amazing! Whether it's a six from Russell or a magical over from Narine, we cheer like we're right there at Eden Gardens,” said the actress.

She added, But it's not just about the game; it's about the togetherness it brings. That's what I love the most-cricket brings everyone together. On set, we come from different cities, backgrounds, and roles-but when KKR is playing, we're just a bunch of passionate fans sharing snacks, laughs, and nail-biting moments. It's the simple joys that make it so special.”

On a lighter note, Ishita said,“Watching cricket has helped Chamkili too; she is picking up a trick or two to beat her competition, Chaina.”

“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain” airs on Shemaroo Umang.