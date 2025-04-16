Indexel Engineering Partners With UNIGRID To Bring 50 Mwh Of US Developed Advanced Sodium-Ion Batteries To India

KOTA, India, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if your next battery didn't catch fire, didn't use lithium, and could operate between -40°C cold to 60°C heat without breaking a sweat?

In a landmark move for India's energy sector, Indexel Engineering , a family-owned EPC firm based in Rajasthan, has partnered with UNIGRID, a U.S.-based battery tech innovator, to secure 50 MWh of advanced sodium-ion batteries, making Indexel one of India's first movers in sodium-ion BESS deployment.

The new battery systems will be deployed across industrial hubs, renewable integration projects, and microgrid applications, addressing India's need for cost-effective, thermally stable, and safe energy storage alternatives.

"We're thrilled to have UNIGRID as our technology partner," said Anushka Singhal, Energy Division Lead at Indexel, IONS . "Sodium-ion batteries are safer, cheaper, and better suited for our climatic conditions, this partnership accelerates our vision of resilient and clean energy for all."

Unlike lithium-ion, these sodium-ion batteries are non-flammable, perform better in high and low temperatures, and utilizes abundant raw materials, making them a safer, more cost-effective, and sustainable solution for India's energy storage needs.

"India is one of the world's most dynamic energy markets and offers many opportunities for new energy technology adoption. We are excited to partner with Indexel Engineering to expand the reach of our sodium-ion technology in this impressive and innovative region" said Darren H. S. Tan, Co-Founder & CEO of UNIGRID.

The first installations will begin in H2 2025, with a focus on Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other western states.

