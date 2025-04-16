Man With ₹2.5 Crore In Bank Balance Is 'Exhausted' From Job, Seeks Redditors' Advice On Retirement

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 42-year-old Reddit user has triggered a wider conversation on financial independence and mental burnout after sharing details of his life savings, expenses, and deteriorating health due to a stressful job. Despite having no dependents, no debt, and ₹2.5 crore saved entirely in fixed deposits, he questioned if early retirement was a viable option.“I am completely exhausted and tired of this 9 to 5... always stressed and always thinking of deadlines at work,” he wrote.“I've developed health problems and pretty much hate everything.”

The man, who remains unmarried and has no plans to marry, also noted that his parents passed away long ago and he doesn't own property or a vehicle. His monthly expenses are roughly ₹50,000, and he has a guaranteed post-tax income of $1,000 (approximately ₹83,000) per month from age 62, stemming from a brief work stint in the US.

His dilemma: while his current financial situation appears solid on paper, he fears that leaving his job could make it nearly impossible to find something similar in the future.“The job I have is not easy to get,” he wrote.

Here's the viral post.

The post triggered thoughtful debate about the sustainability of traditional careers, especially for those without familial obligations. Commenters discussed alternative options like semi-retirement, shifting to a lower-stress job, moving to a lower cost-of-living area, or investing in assets beyond FDs-such as index funds, real estate, or annuities-to ensure long-term inflation-adjusted returns.

His central question-“Can I retire?”-prompted hundreds of responses. Here are some of the reactions:

One user commented,“You've done better than most, but inflation is your biggest enemy. Fixed deposits may not be enough long-term. You need to diversify.”

Another wrote,“You sound like you need a break more than full retirement. A 6-month sabbatical might help you reset without burning all bridges.”

Many advised shifting some funds to mutual funds, index-based investments, or low-cost real estate for passive income. Others encouraged relocating to a tier-2 or tier-3 city to stretch savings and improve quality of life.

Some responses were more empathetic.“You don't need to justify your pain. You've done the hard work. Just be careful not to replace burnout with financial anxiety,” one user noted.