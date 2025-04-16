Ukraine's Mod Sends 420,000 Uavs To The Frontline
The agency announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
"Since the start of 2025, 420,000 drones have been delivered to the frontline. UAV deployment remains a key priority. Each drone sent into combat reduces the occupier's chances while increasing the opportunity to safeguard the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," the statement read.
The Defense Procurement Agency also highlighted that 1.52 million UAVs have already been contracted for the year, thanks to coordinated efforts between the agency, the Ministry of Defense, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Read also: Ukraine conducts large-scale testing of ground robotic platforms
As reported, the Ministry of Defense allocated over UAH 44 billion for the procurement of FPV drones, including fiber-optic drones, in 2025.
Photo credit: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade
