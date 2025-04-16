Ready For Adventure: Jeep® Brand Debuts 2025 Wagoneer Overland Special Edition



New 2025 Jeep® Wagoneer Overland package is purpose-built for challenging conditions, combining 32-inch all-terrain tires, Quadra-Lift air suspension, two-speed transfer case, skid plates and more, with a unique appearance, plus ample space and creature comforts for seven passengers and their gear

Debuting this week at both the 2025 New York International Auto Show and the Jeep brand's home away from home, the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is limited to 2,000 units and available to order now at Jeep dealers at a starting U.S. MSRP of $72,740 (excludes $2,095 destination)

For 2025, Wagoneer 4x4 models now offer Jeep Off-Road Pages+ with Adventure Guides for the first time:

Built-in app delivers two-year trial of 200-plus off-road trail guides, including Jeep Badge of Honor trails, downloadable maps, difficulty ratings and more The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer lineup perfectly blends heritage, refinement, technology, extensive in-vehicle digital connectivity, comfort and legendary 4x4 capability. Starting under $60,000 MSRP, it is among the most affordable full-size SUVs in America and features a standard, award-winning Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine delivering 420 horsepower

Today, Jeep® proudly unveils the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition, the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup. This standout seven-passenger SUV is specifically equipped to venture well off the beaten path, loaded with style, features, space and tech to deliver an exceptional experience for all roads.

"The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition embodies an authentic, go-anywhere Jeep brand 4x4 experience," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. "From active families to passionate overlanders, we've cleverly packaged capability features and content to deliver a full-size SUV that inspires adventure and confidence on every journey, as only a Jeep vehicle can."

Debuting this week at both the 2025 New York International Auto Show and the Jeep brand's home away from home, the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is packed with standard 4x4 capability enhancements, including:



32-inch all-terrain tires and 20-inch aluminum wheels

Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system with an electronic limited slip differential (ELSD) and a two-speed transfer case, which can send up to 100% of engine power to either axle depending on traction needs

Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping, enabling ground clearance up to 10 inches

Three steel skid plates that protect the front axle, transfer case and fuel tank

Two-speed transfer case offers 4-Low with a 48:1 crawl ratio and a selectable Rock Mode, accessed through the Jeep brand's signature Selec-Terrain traction management system (alongside Auto, Sport, Snow and Sand/Mud settings)

Selec-Speed Control, which regulates vehicle speed automatically when climbing up or down a slope, allowing the drive to focus on steering

360-degree surround view camera

Two front two hooks, one removable rear tow hook Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package with trailer brake control, delivering towing capacity up to 10,000 lbs.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition builds strongly from the Wagoneer Series II trim. Beyond capability features, it is loaded with uniquely packaged content and styling, including:



Black painted roof (first time on Wagoneer trim)

Black exterior highlights, including the lower fascia, wheel flares, headlamps, grille and badging

Roof rail crossbars

Side Distance Warning

Parallel/perpendicular park assist

Nappa leather seating

All-weather floor mats

Tri-pane panoramic sunroof Power-folding side mirrors

Additional standard content includes three rows of seating (third-row 60/40 power fold/recline and power-folding headrests; eight-passenger seating is optional), tri-zone automatic temperature control, Uconnect 5 NAV 10.1-inch touchscreen display, full-length front-row console, wireless charging pad, hands-free power liftgate and more.

Standard safety and security features include Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, 360-degree surround view camera system, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Active Lane Management System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and more.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer comes standard with extensive in-vehicle digital connectivity. Customers get three years of app-based Jeep Connect services (remote engine start, door lock, etc.), plus 10 years of Safety and Security Package access, including Stolen Vehicle Assistance and Recall Alert, and five years of Vehicle Performance Package access, including Vehicle Health Reports. The vehicle also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for continuous software evolution.

The 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system features AppMarket, an on-screen hub for connected features, adventure apps like Geocaching and The Dyrt, and Playtouch games like Soduku. Accessible only when the vehicle is not in motion, AppMarket is a digital hub that simplifies owner's account management, allowing users to discover the status of their vehicle's trials and subscriptions and purchase a growing number of connected services packages right from the vehicle's touchscreen, including in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM Radio and more.

For 2025, all Wagoneer 4x4 models add Jeep Off-Road Pages+ with Adventure Guides for the first time. The two-year trial of Off-Road Pages+ through the built-in app developed alongside Trails Off-Road, delivers 200-plus off-road trail guides, including Jeep Badge of Honor trails in the U.S., downloadable maps, difficulty ratings and more. An optional All Access membership, which owners may try for three months, expands the library to thousands of trails with more than 10,000 waypoints across North America, detailed technical ratings and more.

Production of the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is limited to 2,000 units, with a package price of $5,795. MSRP is $72,740 (excluding $2,095 destination).

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Jeep brand:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube: or

SOURCE Stellantis