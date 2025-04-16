U.S. State Department On Russia Talks: No Agreement Possible Without Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United States will not conclude any bilateral agreements with Russia and will not ease sanctions until a ceasefire agreement is reached in Ukraine.

This was stated on Tuesday by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to journalists in Washington, DC, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There will be no negotiations, no decisions, no agreements until this slaughter stops,” the State Department spokeswoman said.

This is how she answered a question about the latest round of negotiations with Russia , as well as the possibility that the United States will ease sanctions against Russia.

She also emphasized that after Palm Sunday, when the missile attack on Sumy took place, a dynamic is emerging that raises more questions about who is really committed to peace and the ceasefire.

Bruce called the war in Ukraine a“meat grinder” where nothing has changed.

“And yet we continue to work, obviously, for a ceasefire,” the State Department spokeswoman said.

As Ukrinform reported, the White House said on Tuesday that President Trump considers the economic partnership between the United States and Russia an incentive that could force Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.