“White Angels” Evacuated Up To Ten More Civilians From Shelled Pokrovsk
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Donetsk regional police and a video of the rescue was published.
“Despite the constant shelling and control of roads by enemy drones, police and volunteers risk their lives every day to evacuate people. This time, the evacuation took place to the sound of explosions and prayers of local residents... The rescue operation took place in several districts of Pokrovsk,” the statement said.
It is noted that in the Shakhtarsky neighborhood, police took away citizens who had been hiding in the basement of a high-rise building for a long time. A few minutes before the arrival of law enforcement officers, several UAVs flew into the courtyard. People left the dangerous place in a hurry, taking only the most necessary things. Together with them, the crew took a cage with pigeons and a dog.
The police also rescued residents of the Pivdennyi neighborhood, where a woman was killed and another wounded in an enemy strike recently. Because of the constant shelling, the neighbors buried the deceased in their yard.
In addition, the White Angel crew evacuated people and a pet parrot from one of the most remote areas of the city. And from the private sector, the police evacuated an elderly couple who were holding on to their home under fire.
“Thank you for getting us out of there. It was very difficult,” the rescued citizens said with tears in their eyes.Read also: One killed, four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk region over past day
An armored police car took people, a dog and birds out of the frontline hell, and all evacuees are now safe, police said.
Law enforcement officials assured:“The evacuation from Pokrovsk is complicated, but as long as there are people in the city, the White Angel unit will return again to save lives.”
As reported, the Russian invaders killed one resident of Donetsk region yesterday, April 13, and wounded six other people
