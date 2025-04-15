PM Madbouly Inspects $700M Amunet Wind Farm In Ras Ghareb

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, accompanied by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, conducted an inspection visit to the Amunet Wind Farm in Ras Ghareb to review the project's progress and follow up on the latest developments.

The visit comes within the framework of Egypt's strategy to expand the share of renewable energy in the national power mix, enhance energy security, and promote private-sector participation in the establishment of wind and solar power generation facilities.

The Amunet Wind Farm, with a capacity of 500 megawatts, is being developed by UAE-based AMEA Power in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. It is one of the largest private-sector renewable energy projects in Egypt and forms a key part of the country's energy transition roadmap.

Minister Esmat underscored the strong coordination between various institutions involved in supporting the electricity and renewable energy sectors. He stressed that implementation efforts are being accelerated to increase the renewable energy capacity connected to the national grid. The minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to enabling greater private investment in the sector, citing successful partnerships such as the one with UAE-based Al Nowais Group as examples of the strategic collaboration driving Egypt's clean energy transformation.

Esmat added that the ministry is pursuing an urgent plan to enhance the quality and stability of electricity supply, expand reliance on renewable sources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, diversify energy inputs, and decrease the consumption of conventional fuels. These initiatives are central to the broader sustainable development vision outlined under the New Republic.

The minister further highlighted the importance of battery energy storage systems, which are increasingly being integrated into global electricity networks that rely on renewable sources. Such systems, he explained, help optimize the use of generated power and enhance grid stability, particularly during periods of peak demand.

During the tour, the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation received a detailed presentation from Project Manager Ashour Moussa, who confirmed that the total investment in the project stands at approximately $700m. He noted that construction is scheduled to be completed next month, ahead of the contractual commercial operation date set for August 2025.

Representatives from AMEA Power explained that the wind farm spans 70 square kilometers and comprises 77 turbines, all of which are expected to be operational within the next three weeks. Once fully operational, the project will supply electricity to the national grid and is expected to generate approximately 2,200 gigawatt-hours annually-enough to meet the needs of around 750,000 homes. The facility is also projected to save 500,000 metric tons of fossil fuels per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.1 million tonnes annually, underscoring its positive environmental impact.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the various construction phases of the project, which has been under development for 30 months. The site includes a 33/220 kilovolt substation, which enhances the efficiency of energy transmission to the national grid.

The Amunet Wind Farm is one of several renewable energy projects spearheaded by AMEA Power in Egypt, with the company's total investments in the country exceeding $2bn. In addition to Amunet, the company's portfolio includes the Abydos 1 solar power plant in Aswan, which has a capacity of 500 megawatts and includes 300 megawatt-hours of battery storage; the Abydos 2 project, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt and 600 megawatt-hours of storage; and the Ras Shokeir Wind Project, also with a capacity of 500 megawatts.