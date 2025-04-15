Indonesia, Russia Pledged To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
The pledge came, during a meeting between Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, in Jakarta.
Both sides discussed a number of agendas related to current issues in bilateral relations.
Manturov, also the co-chairman of the Russian Side of the Russia-Indonesia Joint Commission for Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation, arrived here yesterday.– NNN-ANTARA
