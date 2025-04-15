403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Egypt Discusses Firm Solutions On Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) - Kuwait and Egypt also discussed the recent escalations in Sudan, as well as the international and regional efforts to end the conflict.
In a joint statement, the two reiterated their call for a ceasefire, the cessation of hostilities, the facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery to all Sudanese territories, and the protection of civilians.
In this context, they expressed their support for all initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis-particularly those led by neighboring countries and the Jeddah Forum-and reaffirmed their backing for Sudanese national institutions.
They firmly rejected any measures that could undermine Sudan's unity and sovereignty.
They also welcomed international efforts to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, which has resulted in the displacement of 13 million Sudanese citizens.
The Kuwaiti side appreciated the Egyptian efforts aimed to resume stability in Sudan.
Regarding the crisis in Libya, both sides emphasized the importance of respecting Libya's unity, sovereignty, and the integrity of its territories.
They firmly rejected all forms of foreign interference and underscored the Libyan people's exclusive ownership of their political process, including efforts to resolve the crisis related to the Political Agreement, the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, the Constitutional Declaration and its subsequent amendments, as well as the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at holding simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.
They also stressed the urgent need for all foreign forces and armed militias to withdraw from Libyan territory within a clearly defined timeframe.
In addition, they highlighted the necessity of unifying the military and security institutions under a single, legitimate executive authority capable of governing the entire country and representing all Libyans.
The Kuwaiti side affirmed its full support for Egypt's water security, considering it an integral part of overall Arab water security.
It firmly rejected any measures that may infringe upon Egypt's legitimate rights to the Nile River.
Kuwait expressed its full solidarity with Egypt's decisions aimed at protecting its population and safeguarding its water interests, while voicing concern over the continuation of unilateral actions in this regard.
The Kuwaiti side called on all riparian states to refrain from any measures that could negatively affect the water rights and interests of both Egypt and Sudan.
Both sides expressed their full support for the legitimate Yemeni government led by the Presidential Leadership Council, reaffirming their commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, while firmly rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.
They also reiterated their endorsement of the Yemeni government's position in favor of a peaceful resolution based on the three agreed-upon references: the Gulf Initiative and its Executive Mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.
Both sides also expressed their support for the legitimate Yemeni government led by the Presidential Leadership Council, reaffirming their commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, while firmly rejecting any interference in its internal affairs, they also reiterated their endorsement of the Yemeni government's position to reach a peaceful resolution based on the three agreed-upon references: the Gulf Initiative and its Executive Mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.
They also welcomed the initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, with the objective of reaching a comprehensive and lasting political solution towards resolving the Yemeni crisis.
Both sides called for the safeguarding of navigation in the Red Sea to ensure the security and stability of the region's waterways, in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant international conventions, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
They emphasized the need to guarantee the freedom and safety of maritime navigation and to enhance security and stability in these vital waters.
Both sides reaffirmed the importance of completing the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders, beyond maritime marker No. 162, in accordance with the principles of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
They also underscored the necessity of respecting United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 833 of 1993, as well as the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its land territory and maritime areas.
They also addressed the issue of Khor Abdullah, reaffirming the necessity of adhering to the Agreement on the Regulation of Maritime Navigation in Khor Abdullah, signed between Kuwait and Iraq on April 29, 2012, which entered into force on December 5, 2013, following its ratification by both parties and its joint deposit with the United Nations on December 18, 2013.
They also emphasized the importance of the 2008 Security Exchange Protocol and the attached map signed by both sides.
The Kuwaiti side stressed the importance of supporting United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2732 (2024), and ensuring the continued follow-up by the Security Council on developments related to the humanitarian file of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, as well as the issue of Kuwaiti property, including the National Archives.
Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the Security Council's oversight, as outlined in Resolution No. 2107 (2013), which established that all relevant reports concerning Kuwait's files should be submitted exclusively to the Security Council, rather than to other UN bodies.
Furthermore, Kuwait reiterated that the most just and appropriate alternative following the conclusion of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) lies in the appointment of a High-Level Coordinator by the UN Secretary-General to follow up on Kuwait's humanitarian and national files, similar to the arrangement prior to the issuance of Resolution 2107 (2013), which had proven to be effective.
The Kuwaiti side also called on the Government of the Republic of Iraq to cooperate fully to make meaningful progress and exert maximum efforts to reach a final resolution of these files.
In turn, the Egyptian side affirmed the importance of continued cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq to resolve outstanding issues within the framework of relevant international resolutions, considering the fraternal relations between the two countries and their people.
Both sides reaffirmed that the Dorra Field is entirely located within the maritime areas of the State of Kuwait.
They emphasized that the ownership of natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the divided zone, where the Dorra Field is situated, belongs exclusively to the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on the agreements concluded between the two countries.
They also rejected any claims asserting the existence of rights by any other party in that area.
At the conclusion of Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi's visit, he extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for the warm and generous reception extended to him and his accompanying delegation during their stay in Kuwait. (Pickup previous)
ahs
In a joint statement, the two reiterated their call for a ceasefire, the cessation of hostilities, the facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery to all Sudanese territories, and the protection of civilians.
In this context, they expressed their support for all initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis-particularly those led by neighboring countries and the Jeddah Forum-and reaffirmed their backing for Sudanese national institutions.
They firmly rejected any measures that could undermine Sudan's unity and sovereignty.
They also welcomed international efforts to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, which has resulted in the displacement of 13 million Sudanese citizens.
The Kuwaiti side appreciated the Egyptian efforts aimed to resume stability in Sudan.
Regarding the crisis in Libya, both sides emphasized the importance of respecting Libya's unity, sovereignty, and the integrity of its territories.
They firmly rejected all forms of foreign interference and underscored the Libyan people's exclusive ownership of their political process, including efforts to resolve the crisis related to the Political Agreement, the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, the Constitutional Declaration and its subsequent amendments, as well as the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at holding simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.
They also stressed the urgent need for all foreign forces and armed militias to withdraw from Libyan territory within a clearly defined timeframe.
In addition, they highlighted the necessity of unifying the military and security institutions under a single, legitimate executive authority capable of governing the entire country and representing all Libyans.
The Kuwaiti side affirmed its full support for Egypt's water security, considering it an integral part of overall Arab water security.
It firmly rejected any measures that may infringe upon Egypt's legitimate rights to the Nile River.
Kuwait expressed its full solidarity with Egypt's decisions aimed at protecting its population and safeguarding its water interests, while voicing concern over the continuation of unilateral actions in this regard.
The Kuwaiti side called on all riparian states to refrain from any measures that could negatively affect the water rights and interests of both Egypt and Sudan.
Both sides expressed their full support for the legitimate Yemeni government led by the Presidential Leadership Council, reaffirming their commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, while firmly rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.
They also reiterated their endorsement of the Yemeni government's position in favor of a peaceful resolution based on the three agreed-upon references: the Gulf Initiative and its Executive Mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.
Both sides also expressed their support for the legitimate Yemeni government led by the Presidential Leadership Council, reaffirming their commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, while firmly rejecting any interference in its internal affairs, they also reiterated their endorsement of the Yemeni government's position to reach a peaceful resolution based on the three agreed-upon references: the Gulf Initiative and its Executive Mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.
They also welcomed the initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, with the objective of reaching a comprehensive and lasting political solution towards resolving the Yemeni crisis.
Both sides called for the safeguarding of navigation in the Red Sea to ensure the security and stability of the region's waterways, in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant international conventions, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
They emphasized the need to guarantee the freedom and safety of maritime navigation and to enhance security and stability in these vital waters.
Both sides reaffirmed the importance of completing the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders, beyond maritime marker No. 162, in accordance with the principles of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
They also underscored the necessity of respecting United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 833 of 1993, as well as the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its land territory and maritime areas.
They also addressed the issue of Khor Abdullah, reaffirming the necessity of adhering to the Agreement on the Regulation of Maritime Navigation in Khor Abdullah, signed between Kuwait and Iraq on April 29, 2012, which entered into force on December 5, 2013, following its ratification by both parties and its joint deposit with the United Nations on December 18, 2013.
They also emphasized the importance of the 2008 Security Exchange Protocol and the attached map signed by both sides.
The Kuwaiti side stressed the importance of supporting United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2732 (2024), and ensuring the continued follow-up by the Security Council on developments related to the humanitarian file of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, as well as the issue of Kuwaiti property, including the National Archives.
Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the Security Council's oversight, as outlined in Resolution No. 2107 (2013), which established that all relevant reports concerning Kuwait's files should be submitted exclusively to the Security Council, rather than to other UN bodies.
Furthermore, Kuwait reiterated that the most just and appropriate alternative following the conclusion of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) lies in the appointment of a High-Level Coordinator by the UN Secretary-General to follow up on Kuwait's humanitarian and national files, similar to the arrangement prior to the issuance of Resolution 2107 (2013), which had proven to be effective.
The Kuwaiti side also called on the Government of the Republic of Iraq to cooperate fully to make meaningful progress and exert maximum efforts to reach a final resolution of these files.
In turn, the Egyptian side affirmed the importance of continued cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq to resolve outstanding issues within the framework of relevant international resolutions, considering the fraternal relations between the two countries and their people.
Both sides reaffirmed that the Dorra Field is entirely located within the maritime areas of the State of Kuwait.
They emphasized that the ownership of natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the divided zone, where the Dorra Field is situated, belongs exclusively to the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on the agreements concluded between the two countries.
They also rejected any claims asserting the existence of rights by any other party in that area.
At the conclusion of Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi's visit, he extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for the warm and generous reception extended to him and his accompanying delegation during their stay in Kuwait. (Pickup previous)
ahs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment