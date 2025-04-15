403
ALECSO Awards Arab Cultural Merit To UAE's Sharjah Governor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, April 15 (KUNA) -- Arab League Educational Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) has awarded the order of Arab cultural merit in its edition to the governor of UAE's Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasemi, in recognition of his great efforts in serving Arab culture.
Mohammad Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, said on Tuesday during a ceremony that Sheikh Sultan's support to culture, sciences and arts has contributed to learning about Arab culture and spreading knowledge nationwide the Arab world.
He added that Sheikh Sultan has clear and effective fingerprints on enriching cultural scene and boosting Arab identity as well as disseminating sciences and techniques and backing education and culture and arts in the UAE and the Arab world.
ALECSO chief referred to Sheikh Sultan's role in setting up international Sharjah book fair, Sharjah culture weeks and several poetry festivals as well as others.
The governor of Sharjah also contributed to establishing a number of universities and scientific research centers and innovation.
Sheikh Sultan gave the Arab culture and library the historical dictionary of the Arabic in 127 volumes.
The ceremony featured some Arab ambassadors, including Kuwait's envoy to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar, and other dignitaries of arts, culture. (end)
