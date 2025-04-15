Powerhouses For Progress: Adrienne Maloof And Kristen Dahlgren Host“It's Up To Us” Women's Health Benefit

Kristen Dahlgren, Founder of the Cancer Vaccine Coalition

- Kristen Dahlgren, Cancer Vaccine CoalitionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, May 3, 2025, a dynamic coalition of leaders in medicine, media, and advocacy will convene for the inaugural“It's Up to Us” Women's Health Benefit-an exclusive forum focused on addressing the critical underfunding and underrepresentation in women's health research.After battling invasive ductal carcinoma stage 1A breast cancer last year, entertainment industry veteran Allyona Sevanesian turned her fight into a mission. Drawing on her network of celebrities, colleagues, and top medical minds, she founded the“It's Up to Us” Women's Health Benefit-a rallying cry for change, a celebration of resilience, and a new platform where women's health equity takes center stage.Hosted by Adrienne Maloof, businesswoman, philanthropist, and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, this private event will be held at her Beverly Hills residence, spotlighting breakthrough research in cancer prevention and treatment-specifically, vaccine-based treatment therapies with the potential to eradicate breast cancer. The forum will amplify the work of co-host, former NBC Today Show and Nightly News correspondent, and founder of the Cancer Vaccine Coalition , Kristen Dahlgren. A breast cancer survivor herself, Kristen has become a national advocate, using her story and platform to close the gap between discovery and delivery. By uniting top scientists and survivors to fast-track breast cancer vaccines, the Cancer Vaccine Coalition helps to transform treatment from toxic to targeted.“As a mother, businesswoman, and advocate, I'm proud to open my home for an afternoon dedicated to the future of women's health-because every woman deserves access to innovation, education, and hope.” – Adrienne Maloof“No one should have to go through painful cancer treatments, or die, when we have the science to train our own immune system to fight off cancer.” – Kristen DahlgrenDr. Keith Black, Chairman of the Neurosurgery Department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA and a pioneer in immune-based cancer therapies, will join the conversation. A prolific advocate for funding in women's health, Dr. Black brings crucial clinical insight into how vaccine technology and these therapies are revolutionizing cancer care.“For too long, women's health has been underfunded, under-researched, and undervalued. As a physician and scientist, I believe the future of medicine depends on correcting that imbalance by investing in breakthrough solutions that treat disease and prioritize equity. Innovation means nothing if it doesn't reach everyone.” - Dr. Keith BlackAdditionally, world-renowned OB/GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and women's health advocate and influencer Mary Alice Haney, co-hosts of the SHE MD podcast , will have an empowering conversation on what it really means to take control of your health and how to educate and empower women with the necessary tools they need to become their own health advocates.“As a breast cancer survivor, I promised myself that I would turn something so traumatizing into something beautiful. This happened so I could change the world of breast cancer." - Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi“Women get dismissed, and that's where we need to start. When a woman says something's wrong, they're almost always right. The SHE MD podcast was created to share women's stories and create a platform where women can find the knowledge and tools they need to advocate for themselves.” - Mary Alice Haney4Space founder and NASA scientist Chantelle Baier will unveil a female-led initiative to protect astronauts from cosmic radiation, with promising implications for cancer prevention here on Earth.Celebrity supporters lending their voices and platforms include Diana Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Niecy Nash, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Nicole Murphy, and Nicole Eggert. Their presence is a bold statement: women's health, specifically less harsh, more effective breast cancer treatments, can't wait.Sponsors backing the event include the Cancer Vaccine Coalition, Forma Design Center, SHE MD, Capstone Green Energy, Ovii, Drenched OC, Renu MedSpa, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeons, and intuitive coach Lisa Huscher.These“It's Up to Us” Women's Health Benefit changemakers are committed to spreading the word about this bold, nationwide movement to close the research gap, champion cancer vaccine funding, and remind every woman that they can be a part of the change.Right now, supporters can double their impact with every gift matched up to $2M by the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation. Donate now at CancerVaccineCoalition .Press Contact: Jade Umbrella PR###

