Polaris Adds New Solar Surface Cleaner To Cordless Lineup

Polaris Skimbot Solar Surface Cleaner

Ditch the Pool Net and Harness the Power of the Sun with Polaris® Skimbot®

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polaris , a trusted leader in automatic pool and spa cleaners for over 50 years, proudly introduces the Skimbot Solar Surface Cleaner -a solar-powered skimmer that aids in pool maintenance with efficiency and sustainability. Combining technology with Polaris's legacy of innovation and performance, the Skimbot is designed to enhance convenience and set a new standard for pool surface cleaning.The Polaris Skimbot harnesses the power of the sun to eliminate floating debris, such as leaves, bugs, and dirt before it can sink or clog filtration systems. The Skimbot operates without cords, hoses, or electrical outlets, charging itself during the day and storing surplus energy to function after sunset. Its lightweight design and simple one-button operation ensure effortless use-just activate, place in the water, and let Skimbot do the work.Engineered with pool owners in mind, the Polaris Skimbot offers a dependable, hands-free cleaning solution for your pool. Skimbot's sensors provide multidirectional navigation, allowing the device to avoid obstacles and thoroughly skim the pool's surface. Polaris' newest addition delivers all-day cleaning, operating seamlessly in both daylight and nighttime conditions to keep your pool spotless.“The Polaris Skimbot demonstrates our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Robie Tyler, senior product manager for automatic pool cleaners at Fluidra.“Powered by solar energy, it provides pool owners with a high-quality solution to enhance pool maintenance, delivering the exceptional functionality and reliability they've come to expect from Polaris.”The Polaris Skimbot Solar Surface Cleaner is now available through authorized retailers and pool professionals. To learn more, visit PolarisPool.About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company committed to developing revolutionary products, services, and IoT solutions for residential and commercial pool markets. Operating in over 45 countries, Fluidra's portfolio includes some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, such as Jandy, Polaris, R, and Cover-Pools. For more information, visit FluidraUSA or call 800-822-7933.

Alana Fletcher

Fluidra

+1 760-390-9603

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.