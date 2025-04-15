RDP/Magpro Partnership Brings Production And Jobs To America

New Markets Tax Credits - An integral part of Economic Development in Rural and Underserved Communities across America.

The United States magnesium industry consumed $4.35 billion worth of magnesium in 2021, $4.58 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.6 billion in sales by 2032. MagPro is building its cash reserves so it can undertake substantial increases in the purchasing of raw materials and inventory. There is, effectively, an unlimited amount of raw material available, but shortfall of those who can manufacture and recycle magnesium the way MagPro can. The company's immediate goal is to promote their current product line while extending its portfolio of products and services. Magnesium is primarily used in the aluminum and steel industries, also by die casters who make parts for the aerospace, automotive and medical industries, the military, and so much more. MagPro's business plan projects a 25% increase in the purchase of inventory and raw materials, resulting in a 40-50% increase in sales volume over the next five years. Their ultimate goal within the next 10 years is to become the largest primary magnesium producer in the United States, bringing jobs to America and substantially decreasing U.S. industry dependence on imports.

"RDP is proud to partner with MagPro on this very impactful project to enable them to strengthen their efforts in providing high-quality jobs in Camden and the surrounding area. China is currently the world leader in magnesium manufacturing and MagPro's expansion will greatly help reduce the USA's industry reliance on them." – Dan Helgeson, CEO of Rural Development Partners

MagPro LLC was founded in 2003 and is one of the world's largest magnesium recyclers, and second largest producer of Primary Magnesium in the United States. MagPro is the only magnesium manufacturer in the world that recycles low grade magnesium scraps, offering a number of tolling conversion programs for specification as well as specialty alloys tailored to meet individual customer needs.

Rural Development Partners LLC

Rural Development Partners is a Community Development Entity with a national service area eligible to apply for an annual allocation of Federal New Markets Tax Credits. From 2004 through 2024, RDP has won thirteen NMTC awards from the US Treasury totaling $816.7 million. Funding has helped over 50 businesses and nonprofits expand to provide quality jobs, economic impacts, and healthy food access in underserved communities. RDP seeks to serve and partner with businesses, non-profits, communities, and government entities that share its mission to build public-private partnerships for catalytic job growth in rural America. Learn more about RDP and the NMTC program by visiting our website or social media platforms at Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

