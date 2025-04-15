GALIANO GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter ("Q1") 2025 financial and operational results after market close on May 14, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the Q1 results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 7:30am PT.

Conference Call Details Replay (available until May 22, 2025) Date: May 15, 2025 Local: 289-819-1450 Time: 10:30 AM ET (7:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345 Dial In: 437-900-0527 Access Code: 56275 # Toll Free: 1-888-510-2154





The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on Galiano's website:

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit .

