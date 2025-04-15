GALIANO GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
Conference Call Details
|
Replay (available until May 22, 2025)
|
Date:
|
May 15, 2025
|
Local:
|
289-819-1450
|
Time:
|
10:30 AM ET (7:30 AM PT)
|
Toll Free:
|
1-888-660-6345
|
Dial In:
|
437-900-0527
|
Access Code:
|
56275 #
|
Toll Free:
|
1-888-510-2154
|
|
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on Galiano's website:
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit .
