Parker Waichman LLP Files One Of The First NAION Eye Injury Cases Against Novo Nordisk In The Superior Court Of New Jersey, Middlesex County

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of defective drugs and devices, recently filed a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk on behalf of a New Jersey based Plaintiff diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). NAION, a debilitating eye condition, is linked to the active ingredient, semaglutide, in Ozempic and Wegovy. The case is now pending in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex County.

Parker Waichman LLP is urging individuals who have suffered serious eye injuries after taking these widely prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonist medications to contact the firm for a free case review . These medications, originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, have surged in popularity for weight loss. However, recent studies have uncovered a disturbing link between semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and NAION, a condition that causes permanent vision loss by cutting off blood flow to the optic nerve. Patients who took these drugs have reported sudden blindness, optic nerve damage, and other irreversible complications, raising concerns about the failure of drug manufacturers to warn consumers and medical professionals about these risks.

A 2025 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology examined nine patients who developed optic nerve disorders after using GLP-1 medications, with the majority suffering from NAION-like symptoms . Additional research from Harvard's Mass Eye and Ear Institute found that diabetic users of semaglutide were four times more likely to develop NAION, while non-diabetic users taking the drug for weight loss faced a sevenfold increased risk.

Despite growing scientific evidence, Novo Nordisk continues to downplay the dangers associated with these medications, failing to include adequate warnings about the risk of permanent blindness.

Parker Waichman LLP Fighting for Victims Nationwide

"NAION is a devastating, permanent eye injury. Studies from multiple, reputable institutions, have shown a statistically significant relationship between semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) and NAION. Despite this evidence, Novo Nordisk continues to deny reality by failing to warn consumers and medical professionals about this horrific injury and must be held accountable," said Jason S. Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP.

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered vision loss, blindness, or serious optic nerve damage after taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Free Case Review for Affected Individuals

If you or a loved one experienced sudden vision loss, blindness, or optic nerve damage after using Ozempic or Wegovy, you may have a legal claim against the drug manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

Contact Parker Waichman LLP Today

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529 ) or visit YourLawyer to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence. With a proven track record of holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, the firm has secured billions in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

Media Contact:

Parker Waichman LLP

Phone: 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529)

Website:

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED