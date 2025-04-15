Hyde School Announces 2025 Summer Leadership Adventure: Empowering The Next Generation Of Leaders

Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees & Hyde School Coaches Tom Bragg & Joe Harrington

2025 Leadership Adventure

Maine Hall of Fame Basketball Clinic

Hyde Wresting Clinic 2025

Hyde School will offer its Summer Leadership Adventure program, designed to cultivate leadership, character, and confidence from August 1st to August 10th.

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is proud to announce the 2025 Summer Leadership Adventure, a bold and transformative 10-day experience designed to cultivate leadership, character, and confidence in high school students. Running from August 1st to August 10th, this highly anticipated program combines outdoor adventure, intellectual challenge, and personal growth-providing students with the tools to lead with purpose in today's fast-changing world.Participants will engage in a purposeful blend of physically challenging and intellectually stimulating experiences focused on public speaking, self-awareness, team-building, and relational skills. The program's immersive structure creates a supportive environment where students are inspired to push their limits and discover their unique potential.New for 2025: Specialized Athletic IntensivesStudents also have the option to enroll in elite athletic intensives designed to complement or stand-alone from the core leadership clinics:.Basketball Clinic (August 4–6) – Led by Maine Basketball Hall of Famers Joe Harrington and Tom Bragg, this elite camp will focus on skill development, teamwork, leadership, and court strategy..Wrestling Clinic (August 5–6) – Led by former Division I wrestler Erick Jensen and Hyde School Head Coach Christian Jensen, this intensive will build discipline, mental toughness, and technical excellence in a high-energy, values-driven setting.Core Leadership Adventure Activities Include:.Whitewater Rafting – Navigate Maine's wild rivers while building trust and resilience..STEM Projects – Innovative challenges in science, technology, engineering, and math to promote critical thinking and creativity..Performing Arts – Theater, music, and dance workshops that develop communication skills and self-expression..Ropes Course – High and low elements to strengthen courage, teamwork, and collaboration..Camping – Back-to-nature experiences to foster independence and environmental stewardship..Sea Kayaking – Explore Maine's scenic coastline while developing perseverance and appreciation for the outdoors.“We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive program that not only challenges students physically but also encourages them to think critically and creatively,” said Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School.“The addition of our elite sports intensives offers students more ways to grow, lead, and connect-both on and off the field.”Registration Now OpenHyde School's Summer Leadership Adventure is open to high school students from across the country. Whether joining the full 10-day program or participating in one of the focused athletic camps, students will walk away with an unforgettable experience that builds leadership, confidence, and character.About Hyde SchoolLocated in Bath, Maine, Hyde School is a nationally recognized leader in character-based education. Through personalized academics and experiential learning, Hyde prepares students not just for college-but for life.

