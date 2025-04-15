Petey The Pug's 24-Hour Adventure: Official Book Trailer Unleashes Heartfelt Tale

Renee Servello

Get ready for a tail-wagging journey as Explora Books releases the official book trailer of Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours by Reneé Servello.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is over! Fans of delightful children's literature and animal adventures can now get a sneak peek into the heartwarming story of Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours by Reneé Servello, as the official book trailer is released.This captivating animated trailer offers viewers a charming glimpse into Petey's spirited escapade, highlighting the adorable mischief and meaningful moments that make the story a must-read. Available now on YouTube and across Explora Books ' social media platforms, the trailer brings to life the playful personality of Petey-a curious little pug who dares to break the rules in search of excitement beyond his fence.Reneé Servello, author of 'Freckles Finds a Forever Home,' once again delivers a story that resonates with young readers and dog lovers alike. In 'Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours,' she uses her personal experiences as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to write a heartwarming and amusing story that is based on true events. Her ability to integrate real-life adventures with warm lessons in friendship, curiosity, and family love is what makes this latest story a standout in the world of children's books.The book follows Petey, a bold and inquisitive pug, who lives next to a bustling golf facility. Fascinated by the constant action and forbidden turf, he finally slips away from his yard for a thrilling 24-hour journey. From dodging golf balls to riding in trucks and being cuddled by strangers, Petey's day is filled with wonder and surprises. But as night falls, he begins to long for the comfort of his family. Thanks to the kindness of an employee named Ty and the welcoming staff at the golf course, Petey finds his way back home-wiser, tired, and forever changed by the adventure.The newly released trailer captures all the magic of Petey's whirlwind journey, combining vibrant visuals with an engaging narration that echoes the book's joyful spirit. It serves not only as a promotional tool but also as an extension of the storytelling experience, inviting families to laugh, learn, and fall in love with Petey before even opening the book.Perfect for kids aged 3-8, dog lovers, and families seeking a fun read with a heartfelt message, 'Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours' is now available in multiple formats-Kindle, Audiobook,Hardcover, and Paperback-on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores globally.Don't miss this adorable tale and its unforgettable star. Watch the official book trailer now and let Petey wag his way into your heart!Watch the trailer, read the book, and discover why Petey's story is the bark of the town.About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours by Renee Servello

