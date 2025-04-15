The Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards (MVA Awards)

MENAFN - PR Newswire)(MVA Awards) – the nation's most prestigious honorarium recognizing the extraordinary contributions of Veterans and military personnel in entertainment and media. Hosted by the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV), the event celebrates the unique intersection of service and artistry, honoring individuals whose work inspires patriotism, resilience, and unity.

Military and Veteran communities from across the country will gather Saturday evening of May 24, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel to celebrate the inaugural Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards (MVA Awards) and the exceptional contributions of Veterans and active-duty service members in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV) and presented this year by American Legion Ronald Reagan Palisades Post 283, supported and co-sponsored by True Religion Brand Jeans, New Dawn Treatment Centers, Heroes Linked, USS IOWA, Vet Stream TV, You Matter Not Alone, and III Worlds Management, LLC.

According to Co-Founder Joe Ramirez, "'This red-carpet gala will recognize Veterans, active-duty military personnel, and entertainment professionals whose work bridges the worlds of service and storytelling." The event is made possible thanks to the support of industry partners, including major studios, production teams, government agencies, military contractors, corporate sponsors, and Veteran advocacy organizations.

The evening will also spotlight the Veterans Media Advancement Scholarship initiative, NEAAMV's flagship program dedicated to empowering Veterans pursuing careers in media and entertainment. Local and national media are invited to interview honorees, Veterans, and leaders of NEAAMV to discuss the organization's mission of celebrating service and artistry.

The red-carpet event provides an opportunity for :



Veterans, active-duty military personnel, industry leaders, and community supporters come together to celebrate the contributions of Veterans and Military Service Members

entertainment.

Recognition of honorees whose work has profoundly impacted the entertainment industry while honoring the legacy of service and resilience. Exclusive insights during a special discussion about the evolving role of Veterans in media and storytelling.

POC:

Joe Ramirez, MBA, Chairman/CEO

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

Commander of the RONALD REAGAN PALISADES POST 283,

THE AMERICAN LEGION, DEPARTMENT OF CALIFORNIA

15247 La Cruz Dr. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

CEO of "National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans"

DBA MV Awards Email: [email protected]

About NEAAMV:

The National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV) is a newly established non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary contributions of military personnel, Veterans, and entertainment professionals who honor their legacy. Through programs like the Veterans Media Advancement Scholarships and the annual MVA Awards Gala, NEAAMV bridges the worlds of service and artistry to inspire patriotism, resilience, and unity.

SOURCE MV Awards