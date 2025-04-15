MITI Partners To Elevate Aeronautical Futures For Students Across Texas

AAM & Space

Advance Air Mobility for Future Jobs

- Eldon McQueenSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- McQueen Innovative Transport Inc. (MITI), a trailblazer in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the DRF, aligning efforts to support students pursuing aeronautical engineering and advanced career paths in STEM. This partnership marks a pivotal step in inspiring the next generation of engineers, innovators, and pilots, starting with student outreach in university and high school career development programs.As part of this initiative, MITI is inviting students to engage directly with its ambitious AeroMcQ Skyport project, located between Kerrville and San Antonio. The site will become a showcase of Dual Use technology applications, combining military -grade readiness with commercial aeronautical advancements. The Skyport Condo and Innovation Center will feature rooftop VTOL landing pads, integrated business hubs, STEM classrooms, and immersive VR/AI learning labs-bringing tomorrow's air mobility systems into today's education environments.The AeroMcQ Skyport Vision:This flagship facility will:House the AeroTae' VTOL aircraft, a modular, hybrid-drive air/land vehicle designed for urban mobility and rapid deployment.Feature vertical elevator systems that transport aircraft and modular pods from ground-level workshops to rooftop runways.Incorporate luxury residential units, TopGolf-style fitness and recreation centers, and a film-tech studio for virtual production and education.The Skyport will serve as a training and operational hub, specifically focusing on Dual Use readiness for both commercial and defense sectors.CCAD Collaboration in Corpus Christi:MITI is currently finalizing a Dual Use Partnership with Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) to integrate Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) equipment testing with the modular AeroTae' aircraft. The collaboration aims to modernize fleet capabilities and introduce a testbed for next-generation airborne ASW technologies. This initiative includes:Joint simulation and hardware development programs.Shared training and testing facilities.Cross-disciplinary workshops on retrofit and modular aircraft engineering.Next-Gen Learning: Merging VR, AI, and Film in Flight TrainingIn tandem with its Skyport initiatives, MITI is developing a groundbreaking VR/AI/Film hybrid education platform that blends entertainment with hands-on aeronautical learning.Through a cinematic training narrative, learners will:Navigate mission-based scenarios in real-time VR. Receive flight analytics feedback powered by AI.Train in dual-use simulators that mimic both civilian and defense aircraft behavior.This immersive format will be deployed at Skyport centers, STEM labs, and in partnership with schools and universities.BAP America Launches STEM Awareness Booklets for High Schools As the nonprofit education arm of MITI, BAP America is releasing a series of student-focused booklets aimed at building awareness of high-impact careers in AI, Cybersecurity, Robotics, and Aeronautical Engineering. The“Pathway to the Skies” series will:Be distributed across high schools in Texas and Missouri.Include real-world case studies, aerospace challenges, and AAM industry career guides.Showcase diverse role models and MITI project leaders.Each booklet integrates with virtual lesson plans and QR-based access to the VR/AI learning platform.Martial Arts Meets STEM: A New Training ParadigmIn a visionary twist on dual-purpose facilities, BAP America is also converting Martial Arts studios into hybrid STEM-Fitness Training Centers. These dojos will serve as:Fitness hubs for VR-enabled motion and reflex training.Mini-labs with hands-on STEM modules, robotics kits, and cyber-defense simulations.Safe community environments encouraging discipline, focus, and technological curiosity.Dan McQueen, CEO of MITI and BAP America Chair, stated:“We're building more than aircraft-we're building opportunity. Partnering with educational foundations and military operations allows us to bring powerful, real-world career experiences to students. This is how we elevate Texas-and the nation-into the future of mobility, defense, and workforce development.”MITI is actively bridging the gap in the projected +30% job displacement caused by AI over the next decade by spearheading a counterbalance rooted in innovation, education, and infrastructure development. Through the rapid advancement of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), MITI is creating a surge in job opportunities by introducing a new ecosystem built around its modular VTOL aircraft and next-generation AeroMcQ Skyport towers. These vertically integrated structures combine rooftop air mobility access, elevator-based aircraft transport, residential condo living, and integrated film-tech studios-all designed for dual-use commercial and defense applications. More than just transportation hubs, Skyports are educational and economic engines, housing VR/AI flight training systems, advanced manufacturing labs, and interactive STEM centers. This model not only generates high-skilled jobs in aerospace, engineering, and technology but also revitalizes communities by transforming underused land into thriving innovation zones. MITI's approach ensures that as AI transforms traditional labor markets, AAM simultaneously opens the door to entirely new career paths, empowering the workforce with hands-on roles in the skies of tomorrow.As an Independent U.S. Congressional candidate for Texas District 21, Dan McQueen is committed to transforming the region from Austin through San Antonio and down to the Texas coast into a thriving corridor of innovation, resilience, and opportunity. Unlike career politicians, McQueen brings decades of hands-on experience in advanced technology, aerospace engineering, and public leadership to forge real solutions for the future. His campaign is grounded in action-fostering powerful partnerships across education, defense, and private industry to build a sustainable job market driven by Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), clean energy, and dual-use innovation. McQueen envisions a district where smart infrastructure, modular aircraft systems, and tech-enabled training programs aren't just concepts-they're cornerstones of a booming regional economy. By bridging Silicon Hills and Military City USA with the Gulf Coast, McQueen offers a bold, independent path forward-one that delivers high-paying careers, modern transportation, and national security advancements while empowering communities long overlooked by partisan politics.About MITI:McQueen Innovative Transport Inc. is an Advanced Air Mobility company developing modular VTOL aircraft, Skyport condominiums, and integrated clean energy infrastructure for dual-use aerospace applications.About BAP America:A nonprofit dedicated to empowering communities through faith-based fitness, STEM education, and career development programs in AI, cyber, robotics, and aeronautics.About the DRF:Committed to supporting underserved students in their pursuit of higher education and leadership development.

