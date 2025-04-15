Azerbaijani Dance Ensemble Shines In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the official opening ceremony of the Year of the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - Aktau 2025", a grand gala concert has been held with the participation of masters of the arts of the Turkic world, including from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the event, our country was represented by more than 20 artists. Among them were the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, as well as choreographer, Honored Artist Jeyhun Gubadov.

The group presented "Cəngi" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Bulaq başında" by Jahangir Jahangirov and other dances.

The members of the group also successfully participated in the festival "Rhythms of the Turkic World" held in Aktau and represented Azerbaijan with the works of Telman Hajiyev "Vətən süitası", "Vətən süitası", "Uzundərə", "Şalaxo", "Yallı" and "Qazax".

The group was awarded several certificates of honor and diplomas from the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Rayev and the leadership of the city of Aktau.

