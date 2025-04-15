Zelensky Meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a working meeting in Odesa with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine's urgent need for air defense systems, particularly Patriot systems, and other weapons was the key topic of discussion.

“We count on the implementation of our air defense agreements in Europe and the U.S. We need Patriot systems. We are ready to pool resources and find the money to buy them. There are such systems in many countries, and it's only up to world leaders to decide whether Ukraine will have enough protection from Russian ballistic missiles,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized the importance of uniting across Europe to ensure collective security, ramping up weapons production, and expanding joint defense manufacturing.

“Only with resolve can lasting peace be achieved. Stability and predictable support for Ukraine are the right incentives for Russia to engage in diplomacy,” Zelensky added.

A significant portion of the talks focused on ongoing U.S. – Russia negotiations.

“For 35 days, Putin has been ignoring the American proposal for a full ceasefire. Recent Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and other cities show that Russia is set on continuing the war and is applying more pressure on the West than it is feeling itself,” the President stated.

Zelensky also highlighted the importance of a“coalition of the willing” to guarantee Ukraine's security, noting:“The UK, France, and other NATO countries are already laying the groundwork for a security presence. We must act swiftly and effectively.”

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure and expressed condolences to the families of those killed in Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.

“NATO stands with Ukraine. You and I know that this has been true all along. I also know that some have called NATO's support into question in the last couple of months. But let there be no doubt. Our support is unwavering. NATO continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine by delivering security assistance and training through our command in Wiesbaden. And we work closely together in Kyiv and in Brussels. What's more, just in the first three months of 2025, NATO Allies have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance for Ukraine this year,” said Rutte.

He reiterated NATO's support for a sovereign and strong Ukraine capable of resisting any aggression.

“Indeed, today we again spoke about the important talks that President Trump is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to end the war and secure a durable peace. These discussions are not easy – not least in the wake of this horrific violence – but we all support President Trump's push for peace. Other Allies – including through efforts led by France and the United Kingdom – are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes,” Rutte added.

As previously reported, nearly 50 countries and international organizations expressed support for Ukraine following the deadly Russian missile strike on Sumy.