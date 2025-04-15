Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Armored Assault
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.
"The enemy once again unsuccessfully attempted to storm the positions of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians," the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian forces repel massive Russian assault with over 20 tanks, IFVs in Novopavlivka sector
The invaders lost two tanks, four armored vehicles, and two additional pieces of equipment. Around 20 Russian infantry soldiers were also eliminated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment