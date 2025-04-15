Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Armored Assault

2025-04-15 03:14:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled an assault by Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

"The enemy once again unsuccessfully attempted to storm the positions of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians," the statement said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces repel massive Russian assault with over 20 tanks, IFVs in Novopavlivka sector

The invaders lost two tanks, four armored vehicles, and two additional pieces of equipment. Around 20 Russian infantry soldiers were also eliminated.

