Mexico Seeks Talks To Avoid US Duties On Tomatoes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexico on Tuesday denied that its farmers were dumping tomatoes in the United States and said it would seek talks to avoid duties announced by Washington.

The US Department of Commerce said Monday that it would terminate a 2019 agreement that had "failed to protect US tomato growers from unfairly priced" imports from Mexico.

"There is no dumping by Mexican tomato producers," President Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference, expressing optimism that duties would be avoided.

"Even if this sanction were to be applied, Mexican tomatoes would still be exported to the United States because there is no substitute. The main problem would be that tomatoes would be more expensive in the United States," Sheinbaum said.

Washington said that it would impose an antidumping duty order on July 14, resulting in duties of 20.9 percent on most tomato imports from Mexico.

"We're seeking dialogue," Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue said, calling antidumping investigations "common."

In 2019, "Mexico defended itself, presented its arguments and reached the agreement that was in effect until now. What will likely happen is exactly the same thing," he told reporters.

According to government figures, Mexico is a dominant supplier of fresh tomatoes to the United States.

President Donald Trump has imposed various tariffs on US trading partners and sectors since returning to the White House.

In addition to sector-wide tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos, Trump has also sought to institute broad levies to correct what he claims are unfair trade practices.