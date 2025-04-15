Commercial Bank, Microsoft Co-Host First Dhl4smes Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, in collaboration with Microsoft, hosted the first DHL4SMEs workshop on digital and financial strategies for SMEs at Commercial Bank Plaza.

Following the successful launch of DHL4SMEs in October 2024, a comprehensive program designed to support SMEs across multiple aspects of their operations, the workshop brought together SMEs to explore innovative digital platforms, technologies, and security solutions designed to enhance business operations. Attendees left the workshop with important and critical knowledge that will help them navigate an increasingly competitive digital financial landscape with confidence and ease.

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, emphasized the significance of this crucial partnership and the importance of the workshop, stating:“At Commercial Bank, we recognize the critical importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the right tools and resources to thrive. The DHL4SMEs workshop with Microsoft underscores the strategic alliance between the technology and banking sectors, demonstrating the real impact of two industry leaders coming together to support businesses and fuel their long-term success.”

The DHL4SMEs Program positions Commercial Bank as a leading bank of choice for SMEs in the region.

Ahmed Elfangary, Managing Director at DHL Express Qatar, commented:“We are thrilled to witness another successful event under the DHL4SMEs Program.

This program is a collaborative effort between private sector leaders aiming to educate and support SMEs in innovating and thriving in today's market. DHL4SMEs is dedicated to encouraging growth and driving economic development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”