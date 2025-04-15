From Coal To Clean: LNG As A Bridge To Net Zero

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In early 2024, US President Joe Biden issued a moratorium on the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, citing environmental concerns. The decision was influenced by research from Professor Robert Howarth, who argued that LNG's greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint may surpass coal's under specific conditions. However, many experts have challenged these claims, pointing to LNG's proven advantages in reducing emissions and supporting the global transition to cleaner energy.

In its latest Special Report, titled 'Competition on Emissions: Coal Vs LNG', the Al-Attiyah Foundation provides a comprehensive analysis of LNG's environmental benefits as compared to coal. The report critically examines Howarth's claims and findings from leading institutions such as the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and Dr. Leslie Abrahams, reinforcing LNG's role as a key solution in achieving lower global emissions. The study also evaluates the technological advancements and policy measures that can further enhance LNG's efficiency and sustainability in the energy sector.

The report finds that LNG is a significantly cleaner energy source than coal, particularly in electricity generation, due to its lower combustion emissions. While upstream methane leakage has been cited as a concern, ongoing technological advancements are continuously reducing these emissions, ensuring LNG remains a superior choice. Benchmarking exercises consistently demonstrate that LNG produces fewer emissions than coal under a 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP) framework. Even in scenarios with higher methane leakage rates or a 20-year GWP assessment, LNG remains a far cleaner option in most cases. The report also highlights that as energy demands grow, particularly in developing regions, natural gas (NG) provides a scalable, lower-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels, helping to bridge the gap between energy security and environmental responsibility.

According to data from the US Department of Energy and the International Energy Agency, switching from coal to NG in power generation can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50–60 percent and overall lifecycle GHG emissions by 45–55 percent when measured on a 100-year GWP basis1. Power plants using NG also emit dramatically lower levels of particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide compared to coal-fired plants, significantly improving air quality and reducing associated health risks.

The report underscores the need for policymakers to recognise LNG's long-term benefits and support ongoing improvements in emissions reduction technology. Advances in leak detection, well completion, and pipeline monitoring are significantly reducing methane emissions, making LNG an increasingly efficient and sustainable energy source.

Countries in Northern Europe have demonstrated that effective methane management can make LNG less polluting than other fossil fuels.

With continued investment and innovation, LNG will further solidify its position as a crucial component of a cleaner global energy mix. Increased collaboration between industry stakeholders, research institutions, and policymakers can accelerate the adoption of best practices that will enhance NG's role in meeting global climate goals while ensuring energy affordability and reliability.