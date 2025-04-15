MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A

Gold prices hovered near record highs on Tuesday, supported by ongoing safe-haven demand as uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy persisted. After recently excluding smartphones and computers from new reciprocal tariffs, President Donald Trump indicated potential exemptions for auto parts. However, this was offset by national security investigations into pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports, raising the risk of new trade barriers.

On the demand side, flows into gold-backed ETFs remained strong, especially across Asia, where demand has accelerated sharply in April. Central banks also maintain a steady pace of accumulation, supporting a bullish outlook for the precious metal.

On the geopolitical front, recent developments continue to underpin gold's safe-haven appeal. In Eastern Europe, cross-border strikes between Russia and Ukraine signalled continued instability. In the Middle East, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas appeared to stall, limiting hopes for near-term de-escalation.

Looking ahead, investor attention turns to upcoming speeches from Federal Reserve officials and macroeconomic data later this week. Signs of economic softness or dovish commentary from policymakers may fuel further upside for gold, while a firmer stance could cap near-term gains.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.