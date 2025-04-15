King, Indonesian President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

- King commends Indonesia's progress in recent years, stresses Jordan's readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation

- Two leaders condemn escalatory Israeli violations against Al Aqsa Mosque, warn against any attempts to alter historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites

- Subianto says Jordan, Indonesia are long-time friends, expresses his country's solidarity with Jordan in defending rights of Palestinians

- King, Indonesian president witness signing of defence cooperation agreement, 3 MoUs in agriculture, education, religious affairs fields

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah held talks on Monday with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Indonesia, and about pressing developments in the region.

His Majesty welcomed President Subianto, who is on his first visit to Jordan since assuming the presidency, during bilateral talks followed by expanded ones at Al Husseiniya Palace, at which HRH Prince Ghazi, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, was also in attendance.

The King emphasised the importance of Indonesia's role at the international level, under the leadership of President Subianto, in promoting stability and peace, particularly in light of current challenges in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty said critical developments, including the war on Gaza and the situation in Syria and Lebanon, are causing regional instability.

The King commended Indonesia's progress in recent years, which presents opportunities that the two countries can benefit from, stressing Jordan's readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation.

His Majesty highlighted how the talks will lead to building even stronger bridges between the governments and peoples of Jordan and Indonesia.

The King said Jordan will continue to undertake its religious and historical role in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship, the statement said.

The two leaders also condemned the escalatory Israeli violations against Al Aqsa Mosque, and attempts for its temporal and spatial division, warning against any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites.

President Subianto said Jordan and Indonesia are long-time friends, and expressed his country's solidarity with Jordan in defending the rights of Palestinians.

He added that Indonesia strongly supports the right of Palestinians to their own independent state.

The Indonesian president commended the great progress achieved by Jordan, under His Majesty's leadership, expressing his country's keenness to continue cooperation with the Kingdom across various fields, particularly agricultural technology.

The talks focused on ways to expand cooperation in the areas of defence, education, agriculture, and religious affairs.

The talks also touched on efforts to stop Israel's war on Gaza, reinstate the ceasefire, resume the entry of aid, support the steadfastness of Palestinians on their land, as well as the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King and the Indonesian president witnessed the signing of a defence cooperation agreement and three memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture, education, and religious affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister AymanSafadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty AlaaBatayneh, Minister of Investment MothannaGharaibeh, the Escort of Honour, a number of ministers, Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia SidqiOmoush, and the accompanying Indonesian delegation attended the talks.