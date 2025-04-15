Currencynewsbreaks Roth Canada Inc. Announces Calgary Office Launch, Key Appointments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Canada, the Canadian affiliate of Roth Capital Partners LLC, collectively“ROTH”, today announced the expansion of its Energy and Sustainability teams with the addition of several strategic appointments including Tony Loria , Matt Halasz , Zain Sadek , Jamie Somerville , and Christopher True . The additions reinforce ROTH's commitment to supporting Canadian growth equity companies with full-service investment banking capabilities, access to international investors, and research-driven ideas for institutional clients.

“It is with a great deal of excitement that we announce the opening of our Calgary office and the addition of Tony, Matt, Zain, Jamie, and Christopher,” said Roth Canada President Brady Fletcher .“We launched in Canada to support Canadian companies providing strategic advisory and access to capital by leveraging ROTH. Having top talent like Tony and his team recognize that opportunity continues to demonstrate the demand for our platform, and access to a differentiated network of investors, in the Canadian market.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Roth Canada Inc.

Roth Canada is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member focused on serving emerging Canadian growth companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Roth Canada, please visit .

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN