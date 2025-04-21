403
Pakistan, UAE Sign 3 Mous
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 21 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Monday have signed three Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) for cooperation in diverse sectors during the two-day official visit of UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the country.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the two sides held delegation level talks led by visiting UAE Deputy Premier and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here in Islamabad. The two leaders signed two MoUs for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of a joint committee for consular affairs. They also witnessed the MoU signed between the Federation of UAE's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of UAE-Pakistan joint business council.
During the meetings, the visiting dignitary affirmed the commitment to strengthen relations with Pakistan in diverse sectors, including trade, investment and aviation. He expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries has been growing at a good pace, noting that things have been moving faster over the last one year or so.
In his remarks, Dar said "we are working together for the benefit and welfare of our two nations". (end)
sbk
