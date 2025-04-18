Building Electrolyzers In Guadalajara, Spain

David Heredero, Guadalajara Plant Director for Electrolyzers at AcceleraTM by Cummins shares his thoughts:

Q: What is your team working on?

David Heredero: My team is working on defining the best approach to building electrolyzers in our plant in Guadalajara, setting up the right processes, the right organization, and a performance-driven culture.

Q: What do you love about your job?

David Heredero: I love the great opportunity to contribute to shaping this new industry and to do it together with people who bring unique backgrounds and from whom it is great to learn.

Q: What have you learned from your team?

David Heredero: Their passion, excitement and determination to make great things happen have been valuable lessons from my team. They are a strong group of people, ready to overcome difficulties and changes.

Q: What impact do you hope this work will have?

David Heredero: We will play a key role in the energy transition. The more electrolyzers we produce from our plant in Guadalajara, the more we will help decarbonize the economy.

Accelera, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., opened its new electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, in October 2024.

Spanning 24,000 square meters (~260,000 square feet), the facility marks a €50 million investment and is one of the world's largest dedicated to electrolyzer production. With an initial production capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers annually, the plant is designed to scale beyond 1 gigawatt (GW) as demand grows. The facility currently employs around 150 highly skilled workers, with the potential to reach 200 as operations ramp up.

In line with Accelera's commitment to sustainability, the facility integrates 3,000 rooftop solar panels, a geothermal heating and cooling system, and rainwater harvesting, enabling up to 70% of its energy needs to be met on-site. This plant plays an important role in advancing Europe's green hydrogen production.