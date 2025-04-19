Neha Dhupia Poses Amidst Clouds As She Shares A Glimpse Of Her Shoot Daries

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia is one the gang leaders in the youth-based show“MTV Roadies," alongside Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Dhupia used social media to drop sneak peeks into the shoot diaries of the show. She revealed that they shot for so long that by the time they packed up, the clouds came down to greet them.

"A shoot that lasted so long that the clouds came down to say“pack up” ( the backdrop is natures little way of adding to the photo and ofcourse @rjdeigg s magic in the way he captured it all) ... this was one #helluva night ....Tune in tonight to find out more ... @mtvroadies @mtvindia ... and Ofcourse the many #oneinamillion moments that need to be on the gram!!!," she wrote on her IG.

Dhupia was seen wearing a green pantsuit, along with a funky neckpiece.

In another set of pics, she posed in a turquoise co-ord set with an orange crop top underneath, and "One in a million" written in the back.

The carousel of photos also included Neha with the other gang members, Prince, Elvish, and Rhea.

In another update, Dhupia has joined forces with the Assam Police and the PIIR Foundation to promote responsible digital parenting and safeguard children's rights on the internet, as a part of the #DontBeASharent campaign.

Talking about this, Dhupia said,“As a mother, I understand the joy of sharing our children's milestones online. But we must ask ourselves - how much is too much? '#DontBeASharent' is a powerful reminder to protect our children not just physically, but digitally too."

Launched by Assam Police, #DontBeASharent is a global movement stressing the risks of oversharing children's personal information on social media and the immediate need for mindful digital behavior by parents and caregivers.

Dhupia herself is a mother of two children - Mehr and Guriq Singh.