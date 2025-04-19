Joint Ukraine-U.S. Investment Fund Will Support Mineral Development And Infrastructure Projects Kachka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The future joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States will have the authority to invest in both mineral resource development and infrastructure projects.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, Taras Kachka, announced this on television, reiterating plans for the fund's creation, Ukrinform reports.

“This fund, as a financial instrument, will have the preferential right to invest in a broad range of sectors in Ukraine as soon as opportunities arise. While mineral resources are a primary focus, we are also interested in American investments in infrastructure, including roads, ports, and energy,” Kachka stated.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the fund operates efficiently with a clear corporate structure and decision-making process.

MoE on subsoil agreement: there is no recognition of US aid as debt

“It does not mean the transferring (of infrastructure facilities - ed.) directly to the fund. Rather, it grants the fund the ability to invest in projects and create opportunities for revenue generation,” Kachka assured.

As reported, on April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum expressing their shared commitment to establishing a mutually beneficial economic partnership. The agreement itself remains subject to finalization and parliamentary ratification in both countries.

A new round of negotiations on subsoil development will commence in the United States on April 24, focusing on technical aspects and the precise wording of the future investment fund.