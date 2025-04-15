Boise-Made Film To Premiere During WCA Gala At The Flicks

Stockton to Table Rock - an independently produced coming of age drama filmed in Idaho

Stockton to Table Rock, a coming of age drama filmed in Idaho, will screen from May 9th through the 15th at The Flicks in Boise.

- Cinemacy's Morgan RojasBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, May 9, 2025, The Flicks will begin its run of Stockton to Table Rock , an Idaho-made indie film that has received numerous awards at film festivals across the country. As part of opening night, the theater will host a silent auction to benefit the WCA with a portion of ticket sales and all auction proceeds donated to the organization.Rick's Cafe Americain will have live music, community speakers, and a curated selection of auction items from local businesses - including theater tickets, restaurant gift cards, and fine art. Walk the red carpet and mingle with Treasure Valley activists and filmmakers. The evening will be a celebration of the Idaho artistic community and the WCA's impact in Boise.A poignant coming-of-age drama, Stockton to Table Rock features acclaimed work from local actors Zoe Kelly (Idaho Shakespeare Festival) and Jessica Morris (Boise Contemporary Theater) as well as a stunning score from Boise-based musician Jesse Blake Rundle. Following a high school senior who confronts her abusive mother, the film has been critically lauded for its nuanced look at mental health.“An authentic-driven narrative,” Cinemacy's Morgan Rojas says,“that will touch hearts and signal to anyone struggling that they are not alone."The WCA has been a cornerstone in the Boise community for over a century, offering safety, healing, and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault. Their comprehensive services include secure shelter, 24-hour hotlines, court advocacy, and therapeutic support.Event Details:Date: Friday, May 9, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM5:00 PM – 6:45 PM: WCA Gala7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Film ScreeningLocation: The Flicks, 646 W Fulton St, Boise, IDTicket Information :Tickets are available for purchase through The Flicks' box office and website. Advance purchase is recommended due to limited seating.

Charles Norton

LowerGentry Studios

+1 208-954-4807

email us here

Stockton to Table Rock Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.