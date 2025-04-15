From One Tub To A Category Leader: The Brooklyn Creamery Celebrates A Delicious Milestone

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In a region where disrupting traditional food categories takes patience, persistence, and staying power, The Brooklyn Creamery has proudly completed five years of reimagining frozen indulgence for the better. Since its debut in April 2020 with a line of low-calorie ice cream tubs on Deliveroo, the brand has grown into a pioneer of the UAE's better-for-you frozen dessert space.

From One Tub to a Category Leader

What began as a bold entry into the market has grown into a category-defining portfolio that spans low-calorie, keto-friendly, high protein and vegan options, made without added sugar.

"Our philosophy has always been simple: indulgence shouldn't come at the cost of your health & wellness goals," said Shivaan Ghai, Founder of The Brooklyn Creamery. "The UAE is a uniquely dynamic market, consumers here are adventurous, health-conscious, and deeply engaged. We've built our success by staying nimble, listening closely, and consistently launching products that meet real needs in new ways."

The brand's signature innovations span bonbons, protein ice cream bars, 99 calorie sundaes in a cup, and ice cream sandwiches - offered across dairy, vegan, keto, and protein-rich categories. These products speak directly to modern consumers looking for delicious, low calorie, better-for-you options in a region where dessert often equals indulgence overload.

With approximately 75% of its sales coming through online platforms, The Brooklyn Creamery has adopted a digitally led strategy that prioritizes speed, accessibility, and consumer connection. This approach has enabled the brand to scale quickly while staying true to its innovative, better-for-you ethos.

Looking ahead, the brand is setting its sights on the global stage, with ambitions to evolve into a multi-category FMCG company within the better-for-you food and beverage space. "We see ourselves not just as dessert-makers, but as problem-solvers in the indulgence space," said Ghai. "The next five years will be about scaling with purpose and pushing the boundaries of what guilt-free pleasure can look like."

Customers can find The Brooklyn Creamery's products through leading food aggregators and e-grocery platforms, including Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem, Noon Minutes, Careem Quick, and Nood Food, as well as in select Grandiose, Ashwaaq and Gant stores.

About The Brooklyn Creamery

The Brooklyn Creamery (TBC) was born in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York with a simple mission: to create enjoyable food experiences for everyone, regardless of their health journeys or preferences. This mission was inspired by its founder's passion for fitness and food, along with his personal journey with childhood obesity. What started as a passion project has since evolved into a beloved global brand in health and wellness and is now available in multiple countries with over 60 products (SKUs) across ice creams and milkshakes. TBC's commitment to balanced, mindful indulgence is evident in each of its meticulously crafted products made without added sugar or excess calories, yet offering taste and satisfaction that customers expect when indulging in an ice cream or milkshake. Inspired by the creativity and vibrancy of Brooklyn, TBC believes in being progressive, mindful, innovative, vibrant, and original - "that's the spirit of Brooklyn and the spirit of food for us." Today, TBC continues to expand its offerings while staying true to its roots and empowering people to enjoy the foods they love while supporting their health and wellness goals. All its treats are crafted to perfection by its Chief Innovation Officer, Vasco Valenca DeSousa. Vasco, a Portuguese national (and commonly known as Dr. Ice), brings to the table over 30 years of ice cream R&D experience, having worked with leading brands globally, including Magnum and Unilever. Vasco is also a part of the Guinness Book of World Records for being a member of the team that created the "biggest ice cream in the world".



