Maha Govt And IBM Inks Mou To Set Up Three AI Centers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Maharashtra government and IBM Technology (India) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to bring about radical reforms in administration through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MoU was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya.

As per the MoU, three AI skill and excellence centres will be set up in the state, including one for geographic analysis in Mumbai, one for forensic science infrastructure in Pune and one for advanced AI research and MARVEL implementation technology in Nagpur.

The partnership aims to make public service delivery more effective, faster and citizen-centric, using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, hybrid cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity and automation, said the government release.

Through this arrangement, the government services will be made more accessible and personalised with the help of virtual assistants and agentic AI.

The ownership of the AI models will be with the Maharashtra government, and it will have full control over the technology.

The administrative process will be made more modern, predictable and transparent using generative AI, with special emphasis on hybrid cloud, identity management and secure citizen access systems.

Government employees and students will be trained in AI, cybersecurity and cloud technologies using IBM's training platform.

At the same time, MSMEs and the industrial sector will be encouraged to adopt AI and automation, which will increase productivity and competitiveness.