Hartford Healthcare Earns Modern Healthcare's Innovators Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the last decade, Hartford HealthCare has become a true pioneer in the development of AI in healthcare with the belief that 'AI is a major accelerant for innovation in the future.'

"We are deeply honored to receive Modern Healthcare's Innovators Award," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. "This award is a testament to our relentless efforts to advance and transform healthcare through innovation and AI. I am immensely proud of our team at the Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare for their visionary foresight over the past decade. Their holistic and comprehensive AI strategy has enabled us to integrate AI across our system safely and efficiently, positioning us to become the most people-centric health system in the future."

"At Hartford HealthCare, our Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare is poised to lead the charge in advancing AI," said Barry Stein, MD, MBA, Chief Innovation Officer, Hartford HealthCare. "We are at a pivotal moment where the impossible becomes possible, transforming healthcare for our patients, and organization, and by accelerating AI from bench to bedside."

Innovative Approach to AI

Hartford HealthCare launched their "Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare" to unlock the potential of AI for our patients in a safe and trust-worthy way grounded by the following 6 foundational capabilities:

World-Class Ecosystem Partners:

Partnering with world-renowned institutions such as MIT and Oxford University, global corporates, such as Google and GE Healthcare, and startups such as Aidoc, Axuall, Medeloop, and our own spinout, Holistic Hospital Optimization (H2O).

Portfolio of Research:

Developing efficient processes to validate, and then publish, on data supporting AI models developed

Strong Governance Processes:

Establishing an interdisciplinary and multifunction AI governance process to identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies prior to AI solution deployment

Workforce Education:

Educating our workforce to leverage the power of AI responsibly and effectively.

Disciplined Implementation and Integration:

Developing disciplined, and sustainable, clinical and operational methodologies to realize the full potential impact of AI in a sustainable way.

Data Layer Strategy:

Creating a HIPAA-compliant data layer to facilitate multimodal data model development and reintegration into our Electronic Health Records (EHR).

About Hartford HealthCare

With 44,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond. Spanning 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals-including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and three community hospitals-to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

We touch the lives of nearly 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through our unique Institute Model-bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology & kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all our hospitals - making us one of the safest healthcare systems in the country.

Join us on our journey to reimagine healthcare. Visit and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare