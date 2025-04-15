True Vet Solutions Named Official Veteran Affairs Partner Of The New York Mavericks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A strategic partnership developed to support and empower veterans across the region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- True Vet Solutions has officially been named the Veteran Benefits Partner of the New York Mavericks , forming an alliance between two organizations united by a common goal - to uplift and empower the veteran community - through heartfelt advocacy designed to improve life after service.From career placement and benefits navigation to personalized support and community building, True Vet Solutions ensures that those who have served receive the resources that they deserve. Their mission is simple yet powerful: To inform, assist, and advocate for veterans navigating life after service. Through training, testing, and education, True Vet Solutions helps veterans access vital resources, while also specializing in lifestyle claims that improve long-term well-being."The VA system can be frustrating, confusing, and often disappointing for Veterans. True Vet Solutions is focused on helping those who served our country learn to navigate that system without feeling overwhelmed," said Tracy Glover, Founder and CEO at True Vet Solutions. "Through our partnership with the New York Mavericks, we're able to reach, educate and ultimately make a difference for the many Veterans who are passionate about Western sports,” he added.This partnership exemplifies both organizations' commitment to honoring and supporting veterans-as the official Veteran Affairs Partner, True Vet Solutions will take an active role in connecting with the community through outreach initiatives, regional events, and on-site presence at New York Mavericks competitions.“We're proud to align with an organization that reflects our deep respect for the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks.“True Vet Solutions is a pillar of impact in the community, helping veterans thrive beyond their time in uniform.”The New York Mavericks are a community force committed to turning appreciation into action. The team hopes to deliver meaningful support to those who have served, through this partnership.About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined PBR Teams as the league expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.Entering the 2025 season, which starts in July, the New York Mavericks will play 35 games, including the team's annual homestand-Maverick Days-at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, from Sept. 18-20, 2025. Action begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, and at 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20. Tickets for the event start at $25, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster and PBR, or by phone at (917) 618-6100. For more information about the New York Mavericks visit , New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on X.About True Vet SolutionsVeteran owned and operated, True Vet Solutions is a Veteran career support and resource service focused on supporting our community and serving heroes who sacrificed for our country. True Vet Solutions overall mission is to inform, assist, and engage in efforts to increase the quality of life for those who have served. The dedicated team provides guidance to educate and assist Veterans as we specialize in completing lifestyle claims to increase the overall quality of Veterans lives. For more information, please visit or call (888) 483-6589.

