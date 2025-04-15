403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
‘The Santiago Bernabeu Has Magic’: Carlo Ancelotti
(MENAFN- IANS) NoneMadrid, April 15 (IANS) Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes the magic of the esteemed Santiago Bernabeu, the venue for Arsenal's second clash against Los Blancos, will provide enough motivation to overcome the 3-0 deficit that the Gunners hold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment