STG Logistics Announces Leadership Changes

Additionally, as part of STG's succession plan, Paul Svindland, who has served as the company's Chief Executive Officer since February of 2020, is moving into the role of Chairman. Svindland will lead STG's Board of Directors and continue to assist in the company's strategic initiatives and commercial development.

"Geoff has long been a high-performing and respected leader of STG and I am excited to see him take this next step as STG's CEO," said Svindland. "He's a proven leader able to develop talent and strategy to deliver excellence in day-to-day solutions and we are confident he is the right person to lead STG into its next chapter. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as STG's CEO for the past five years and am looking forward to continuing to serve this great business and team as I move into the Chairman role."

"STG is an industry leader poised to reach great heights and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead as its CEO," said Anderman. "It has been an honor working alongside Paul for the past five years and STG is fortunate to continue to have him serve as our Chairman."

As a result of Svindland's move to Chairman, Farrukh Bezar will move into the role of Vice Chairman.

"I've had the opportunity to work closely with both Paul and Geoff for years and am confident in the leadership of STG," said Bezar. "The executive team has seamlessly executed their succession plan over the past few months and STG will continue its evolution as a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider."

STG is a fully integrated, port-to-door containerized freight solutions provider, delivering end-to-end logistics services nationwide. As a leading provider of containerized logistics, STG offers asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and distribution, transloading, and over-the-road FTL and LTL services. With over 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG provides seamless access to every major rail ramp and port across the country. STG Is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, Duration Capital Partners, and Oaktree Capital Management.

